Final Supreme Court hearing in electoral bond case on October 31

New Delhi, October 10
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to take up petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme for final hearing on October 31 after petitioners chose not to argue on the scheme being passed as a Money Bill.
On behalf of the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan said while Money Bill was one of the issues raised in the petitions, there were other issues to be decided independent of the Money Bill. He said the matter should be decided before the scheme opened for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict
Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...