Finance Ministry official killed, wife injured as BMW hits bike in Delhi

Finance Ministry official killed, wife injured as BMW hits bike in Delhi

Eyewitnesses said the BMW, driven by a woman, struck the couple’s motorcycle after colliding with the central verge and losing control
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:00 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
A senior Union Finance Ministry official, Navjot Singh, died, while his wife, Sandeep Kaur, was critically injured after their motorcycle was hit by a BMW in southwest Delhi on Sunday.

The couple was returning home from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib when the accident occurred near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station.

Singh, a deputy secretary in the Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs, was a resident of Hari Nagar.

Eyewitnesses said the BMW, driven by a woman, struck the couple’s motorcycle after colliding with the central verge and losing control. The car occupants, a woman and her husband, a Gurugram-based businessman, were also injured. The police said a case has been registered, though no arrests have been made so far.

The damaged BMW car that hit the bike. Source: Delhi Police

Emergency calls reporting a traffic jam near Metro Pillar No. 67 alerted the police, who found the BMW turned sideways and the motorcycle lying near the divider.

According to eyewitness accounts, the car occupants took the injured couple to a hospital in Mukherjee Nagar, north Delhi, about 22 km away. The couple’s son has raised questions over why his parents were not taken to the closest hospital.

The police later received information about Singh’s death. The BMW occupants are under treatment at the same hospital. Their statements are yet to be recorded due to their medical condition.

Authorities said an FIR is being registered and further legal action will follow based on investigation and forensic reports. The exact cause of the crash remains under inquiry.

