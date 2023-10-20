Financial Action Task Force to examine India's use of foreign funding laws

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, October 20
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will now conduct a scrutiny of Indian laws that have been used to crack down on NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch accepting foreign donations. The FATF team is likely to visit India in November, said knowledgeable sources.
FATF will take a dive into whether the Indian government is selective and discriminatory in the application of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to NGOs and think tanks receiving donations from abroad.
The FATF says its standards “are designed to ensure legitimate charitable activities are not disrupted or discouraged.”
India has not yet been assessed in the fourth round of mutual evaluations. Due to the pandemic and the pause in the FATF's assessment process, the mutual evaluation of India has been postponed to 2023. The FATF team will now visit India in November and the issue will be discussed at the FATF’s plenary in Paris in June next year.
While the Centre’s pet projects such as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been accepting foreign donations for a while with no checks, several NGOs and think tanks have been at the receiving end of its FCRA licence denial regime. Only recently, the Centre revoked the Centre for Policy Research’s licence to receive foreign funds.
For a brief while India was under monitoring of the FATF. But at its June 2013 Plenary meeting, the FATF decided that India had reached a satisfactory level of compliance with all of the core and key recommendations and could be removed from the regular follow-up process.
FATF places countries it finds with weak terrorist financing and money-laundering provisions in a ‘gray’ or ‘black’ list which makes a country financially riskier and hence compelled to borrow funds at a higher rate of interest. India was an enthusiastic participant in the FATF process when it had put Pakistan under intense monitoring. During those days, it also hosted a “No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing’’. Some countries, however, have alleged that FATF largely moves in synchronisation with the West’s foreign policy priorities.
