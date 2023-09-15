 Finding court martial proceedings vitiated, AFT orders re-trial of woman officer in case of death by accident : The Tribune India

The GCM had dismissed the Squadron Leader from service after finding her guilty for causing death and bodily injury by rash and negligent driving

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 15

The Armed Forces Tribunal has directed that a woman Air Force officer be re-tried by general court martial (GCM) in a case of a road accident when a civilian woman had lost her life, after observing that the proceedings in first trial were vitiated.

The GCM had, in 2018, dismissed the officer, a Squadron Leader, from service after finding her guilty on two charges for causing death and bodily injury by rash and negligent driving at the Air Force Station, Bareilly in 2015. The deceased woman’s husband had been injured.

While setting aside the trial and conviction of the woman officer, the Tribunal ruled that she would be reinstated in service but remain under suspension till the conclusion of the re-trial. The re-trial shall commence from the stage of recording the statement of the accused officer.

In its order of September 11, the Tribunal’s bench comprising Justice Anu Malhotra and Lt Gen PM Hariz observed that the accused officer had been deprived of a valuable right to put forth her explanation in relation to the incriminating evidence led against her and the same thus vitiated the findings of the GCM.

The Bench, on the other hand, also said that undoubtedly there was incriminating evidence available on records in relation to the charges framed against the officer and it was in the interest of justice that a re-trial be ordered.

“The necessity of directing a re-trial is imminent to avert a failure of justice, for not affording an opportunity to the accused to explain the incriminating circumstances led in the prosecution evidence, would lead to travesty of justice,” the Bench ruled.

The officer was driving from her residence to her place of work, when her car hit two pedestrians within the Air Force Station. Being a service officer and the place of incident being defence area, the case was taken over by the Air Force.

The Tribunal also directed the Ministry of Defence to issue necessary instructions to all three Services that henceforth, e-records are maintained of all stages of a disciplinary proceeding, from court of inquiry to court martial, and that these are produced along with the proceedings when called for.

The defence ministry was further directed to formulate and issue an appropriate set of standard operating procedures to ensure uniformity in maintaining the e-record of disciplinary proceedings.

