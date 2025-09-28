Finland sat firm offers latest surveillance tech
The company said the satellite system, including launch, deployment, operation, ground segment, comprehensive training and continuous software updates, could be fully operational within 12 months
Finland-based satellite operator ICEYE has offered services of its latest high-performance satellite in India.
ICEYE said the “Gen4” synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite could deliver the highest-fidelity imagery of up to 16 cm resolution. It was built for large-scale deployment useful for defence and intelligence gathering, enabling more reliable situational awareness.
Each “Gen4” satellite can capture up to 500 images per day across a 2,000-km-wide region per orbit, which includes a high-resolution imaging swathe of 400 km. This capability enables the monitoring of vast areas, such as an entire naval task force or a major land border crossing, in a single pass, while accelerating revisits over time-sensitive targets.
The company said the satellite system, including launch, deployment, operation, ground segment, comprehensive training and continuous software updates, could be fully operational within 12 months.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now