DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Finland sat firm offers latest surveillance tech

Finland sat firm offers latest surveillance tech

The company said the satellite system, including launch, deployment, operation, ground segment, comprehensive training and continuous software updates, could be fully operational within 12 months

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Finland-based satellite operator ICEYE has offered services of its latest high-performance satellite in India.

Advertisement

ICEYE said the “Gen4” synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite could deliver the highest-fidelity imagery of up to 16 cm resolution. It was built for large-scale deployment useful for defence and intelligence gathering, enabling more reliable situational awareness.

Each “Gen4” satellite can capture up to 500 images per day across a 2,000-km-wide region per orbit, which includes a high-resolution imaging swathe of 400 km. This capability enables the monitoring of vast areas, such as an entire naval task force or a major land border crossing, in a single pass, while accelerating revisits over time-sensitive targets.

Advertisement

The company said the satellite system, including launch, deployment, operation, ground segment, comprehensive training and continuous software updates, could be fully operational within 12 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts