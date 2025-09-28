Finland sat firm offers latest surveillance tech

Finland-based satellite operator ICEYE has offered services of its latest high-performance satellite in India.

Advertisement

ICEYE said the “Gen4” synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite could deliver the highest-fidelity imagery of up to 16 cm resolution. It was built for large-scale deployment useful for defence and intelligence gathering, enabling more reliable situational awareness.

Each “Gen4” satellite can capture up to 500 images per day across a 2,000-km-wide region per orbit, which includes a high-resolution imaging swathe of 400 km. This capability enables the monitoring of vast areas, such as an entire naval task force or a major land border crossing, in a single pass, while accelerating revisits over time-sensitive targets.

Advertisement

The company said the satellite system, including launch, deployment, operation, ground segment, comprehensive training and continuous software updates, could be fully operational within 12 months.