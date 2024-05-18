FIR against 3 Raj Bhavan officials for ‘restraining’ woman who accused West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose of molestation

Kolkata, May 18
A case was lodged against three officials of the Raj Bhavan here for allegedly wrongfully restraining the woman, who accused West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her, police said on Saturday.
The FIR against the three officials was lodged at the Hare Street police station after the woman, a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan, recorded her statement before a magistrate in the molestation case, a police officer said.
“The three officers have been included in the FIR for stopping the complainant woman from leaving Raj Bhawan by wrongfully restraining her on May 2. We will investigate their roles on that evening,” the officer said.
On May 2, the woman had alleged molestation by Bose following which the Kolkata Police started a probe.
Under Article 361 of the Constitution, no criminal proceedings can be instituted against a governor during his term in office.
