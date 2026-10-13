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Home / India / AAP asks Akal Takht to act against Shah over Bangla Sahib as Kejriwal booked

AAP asks Akal Takht to act against Shah over Bangla Sahib as Kejriwal booked

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
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As the Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders over the alleged disruption at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, AAP MLAs in Punjab approached the Akal Takht seeking action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the entry of the police into the shrine during a protest.

The FIR was registered on a complaint filed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against Kejriwal, AAP MLAs, workers and others for allegedly violating Gurdwara Bangla Sahib’s sanctity by staging a political protest on the premises.

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The DSGMC also alleged that misleading videos and social media posts were subsequently circulated. The police said video footage submitted with the complaint was being examined.

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Meanwhile, AAP MLAs submitted a memorandum to the Akal Takht secretariat, seeking action against Shah.

In its complaint to the Commissioner of Police, the DSGMC alleged that AAP workers and supporters entered the premises in a coordinated manner, raised political slogans and created a disturbance.

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It urged the police to identify those involved, preserve relevant evidence and investigate who had organised and directed the protest. “We are enclosing videos that clearly show these persons protesting and creating a disturbance on the gurdwara premises,” the complaint stated.

The complaint also alleged that AAP leaders circulated videos and social media posts presenting a distorted account of the incident and blaming the gurdwara management. It sought an impartial investigation and appropriate legal action against those found responsible.

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