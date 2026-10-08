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Home / India / FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for 'assaulting', 'obstructing' police personnel during protest

FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi for 'assaulting', 'obstructing' police personnel during protest

Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc leaders' street protests on Wednesday before being detained again along with many MPs by police

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:37 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi being detained during a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
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The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during their protest here, police sources said on Thursday.

Besides several Congress leaders, the FIR has been filed against party workers who took part in the protest. The case was registered in connection with the incidents that took place during the Congress protest here on Wednesday. Police are examining the allegations and the role of those involved, the sources said.

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The police said a total of 91 persons were detained during the protest, including multiple MPs and leaders.

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Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc leaders' street protests on Wednesday before being detained again along with many MPs by police.

The police stopped the protesters midway while they were heading in buses for a surprise sit-in at Jantar Mantar after a lunch meeting at a South Indian vegetarian restaurant on Janpath, leading to the intense face-off.

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Priyanka Gandhi and other women leaders lay flat on the road, clutching a copy of the Constitution, till being forcibly removed and taken into police buses amid loud sloganeering by opposition members, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

MPs of the Congress, TMC, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, IUML and some other parties were among the protesters.

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