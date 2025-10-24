DT
Home / India / FIR against school-cum-madrassa for ‘demanding virginity test’ for 13-year-old’s admission in UP

FIR against school-cum-madrassa for ‘demanding virginity test’ for 13-year-old’s admission in UP

According to police, the Class 8 student had not been attending the institute for a prolonged period without notifying the school administration

PTI
Moradabad (UP), Updated At : 07:40 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Police lodged an FIR against a school-cum-madrassa here based on a man’s complaint that her 13-year-old daughter was asked to submit a “virginity test” report for admission into the institute.

According to police, the Class 8 student had not been attending the institute for a prolonged period without notifying the school administration.

When the father, who hails from Chandigarh but currently resides in Moradabad, later approached the boarding school for her re-enrolment, authorities allegedly refused admission and demanded a “virginity test” report.

Circle Officer (Highway) Rajesh Kumar said, “Police are investigating the matter after lodging an FIR against the school. Appropriate sections of law will be added based on the findings of the investigation.”

The institute, which functions both as a madrassa and an inter college, is affiliated with Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board and Basic Shiksha Department.

