 FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil for making Nanded hospital Dean ‘clean toilet’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil for making Nanded hospital Dean ‘clean toilet’

FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil for making Nanded hospital Dean ‘clean toilet’

A viral video showed Patil handing a broom to acting Dean SR Wakode and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals

FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil for making Nanded hospital Dean ‘clean toilet’

The video grabs show Sena MP Hemant Patil handing a broom to acting Dean S R Wakode and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals. Video grabs/X



PTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, October 4

Police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Wednesday, a day after he made the acting Dean of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded, where 31 patients died in 48 hours, “clean a dirty toilet and urinals”, according to police.

The case was registered following a complaint by the acting Dean, S R Wakode, on charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty and defaming him.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of some infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

A viral video showed Patil handing a broom to Wakode and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.

“The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets,” Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had told a news channel.

Following a complaint by Wakode, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday morning against Patil and 10-15 others under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

While Wakode was busy preparing for a minister’s inspection tour, Patil came to the Dean’s office around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, the FIR said quoting the complaint.

While walking towards a ward, Patil asked that he be shown the toilet (at the hospital). As the toilet was in a dirty condition, Patil made the Dean clean it, said the complaint.

A video of it went viral, which has defamed the Dean, it claimed.

Later, Patil also made Wakode clean a toilet in Ward No. 6 (of the hospital). “This led to an increase in my blood pressure,” Wakode said in the complaint.

#Maharashtra #Shiv Sena

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

2
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

3
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

4
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

5
Haryana

After Vigilance probe, High Court suspends Faridabad ACJM

6
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh is proud of Shehnaaz Gill, tells her mother during Instagram live: Watch

8
Punjab

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

9
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

10
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

Flash flood in Sikkim; 23 Army personnel missing

Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

Some other premises of linked people also being covered, say...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...

8 of family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP

8 of family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP

A child was reported to have survived in the accident but hi...

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Police on Tuesday questioned several journalists in connecti...


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-job scam case

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head Amit Chakravarty sent to 7-day police custody

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder Prabir Purkayastha in anti-terror case

Tremors in Delhi-NCR, people rush out in panic

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome