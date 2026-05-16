FIR against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory' remarks during Bengal polls

The West Bengal Police on Saturday said they have registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

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The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by Social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the Assembly election results were declared, alleging that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer said.

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The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said.

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"Following due procedure after the filing of the complaint, an FIR was formally registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on May 15," the officer said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act, he said.

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The complainant accused Banerjee of delivering inflammatory speeches during several election-related programmes between April 27 and May 3.

"The complainant alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony. The contents are being examined as part of the investigation," the police officer added.