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Home / India / FIR filed after woman suspects secret filming in hospital restroom in Bengaluru

FIR filed after woman suspects secret filming in hospital restroom in Bengaluru

The incident occurred at the hospital located on Sarjapur road

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 02:28 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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An FIR was registered after a 36-year-old woman alleged that a male staff member at a private hospital here attempted to secretly photograph or record her inside a restroom, police said on Monday.

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The incident occurred on May 21 at the hospital located on the Sarjapur road, they said.

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According to police, in her complaint, the woman alleged that while she was using the restroom, she noticed a male staff member behaving suspiciously and allegedly attempting to take photographs or videos using his mobile phone.

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She developed a serious suspicion that he might have captured her photographs or videos while she was inside the restroom, a senior police officer said.

When she immediately questioned him about the same, he allegedly fled from the spot.

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In the complaint, she further said that as she was pregnant, the incident has caused her severe mental stress, fear, and humiliation. “This complaint is submitted requesting appropriate legal action against the accused hospital management,” she said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against the accused and the hospital administration under Sections 77 (voyeurism), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 62 (attempt to commit offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the IT Act, at Varthur Police Station here, the officer said.

During the investigation, no such alleged photographs or videos were found on the mobile phone, he said.

“We have issued notices to the accused and the hospital administration in this regard. His mobile phone has been seized and sent for forensic examination for further investigation,” he added.

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