FIR in Disha case names Uddhav, son

The CBI has named former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and actors Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi among those whose roles require investigation in the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The names figure in an FIR registered by the agency following a Bombay High Court direction for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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The FIR also names Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sachin Waze and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh among others.

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The FIR states that these persons are among those whose roles require investigation in connection with the alleged principal offences, criminal conspiracy, the subsequent creation and propagation of a false suicide narrative and the suppression, destruction or fabrication of evidence.

The development comes nearly two weeks after the Bombay High Court directed the central agency to take over the probe into the case.

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The case has been registered under sections pertaining to murder, gang rape, criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and furnishing false information.

“The then Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, father of Aaditya, and others played a significant role in the conspiracy and the subsequent cover-up. The public servants and police officers concerned are also liable to be investigated for the destruction or suppression of case papers, files and other public records, the fabrication of official records, and the misuse of public funds, manpower and police machinery for unlawful purposes and to shield the offenders,” the FIR states.

Uddhav, Aaditya, Anil Deshmukh (who served as Home Minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav), Dino, Sooraj, Rhea and the doctors and staff linked to the alleged delayed post-mortem are among the “persons whose roles require investigation”, the FIR states.

Disha was found dead on June 8, 2020, after reportedly falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area, days before actor Sushant was found dead at his Bandra flat. The city police had then registered an accidental death report (ADR) in Disha’s case.

Last week, her father, Satish Salian, recorded his statement before the CBI as part of the agency’s probe into her death.

In his statement, Satish alleged that several individuals, including Uddhav and his son Aaditya, played a significant role in an alleged conspiracy and the subsequent cover-up.

The Bombay High Court’s September 2 order for a CBI probe had come on a petition filed by Disha’s father alleging lapses on the part of the Mumbai police in the investigation into his daughter’s death.

The court had pulled up the Mumbai police for failing to register an FIR for six years, observing that its investigation “raises more questions than answers”. It pointed to “glaring discrepancies” in the investigation.

The court had also noted that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR had not been provided to Disha’s family even six years after her death.

After conducting an inquiry, the police had claimed that Disha’s death was a case of suicide. Her father, however, filed a petition in the High Court last year alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered.