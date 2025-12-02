The Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led government of using a fresh FIR in the National Herald case to divert public attention from what it described as the country’s real and pressing crises.
Congress working committee member and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the ED’s latest action was driven by “retaliation and harassment”, claiming it was intended to shift focus away from burning issues facing the country.
