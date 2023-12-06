FIR over UCO Bank's surprise Rs 820-cr credit

PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR in a case in which over 41,000 UCO Bank customers received surprise credits of varied amounts in their accounts, totalling Rs 820 cr.

Kolkata safest city in India: NCRB report

Kolkata: The metropolis has emerged as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year, a report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said.