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Home / India / FIR registered against unnamed protesters in Jharkhand exam stir

FIR registered against unnamed protesters in Jharkhand exam stir

Police to act only against those with criminal background

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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ABVP workers stage a protest outside Jharkhand Bhawan against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations and the police action in Ranchi against students, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI
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The Ranchi police have registered an FIR in connection with the August 10 march by student protesters to the Jharkhand Assembly over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, but no protesters have been named in the case so far, a senior Ranchi police official told The Tribune.

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The official said the FIR was registered on August 11 against unnamed persons, and the police are identifying anti-social elements who were involved in the alleged incidents of clashes with police forces during the march.

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The identification exercise is only aimed at determining whether any anti-social elements or people with criminal background were involved in the violence and for taking necessary action against them.

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The police action is significant as the August 10 march had brought students protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations face to face with security personnel. The police had repeatedly tried to stop the protesters from moving towards the Assembly, following which pushing and clashes were reported.

The Tribune also learnt from its sources that the police action following the August 10 march is likely to follow the approach adopted in the Jantar Mantar case in Delhi. Under that approach, action will not be directed at student protesters merely for participating in the demonstration. Only those identified as having a criminal background will face action.

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The development comes as the student movement continues to focus on alleged corruption and irregularities in the state's recruitment examinations.

Meanwhile, pressure has mounted over the condition and whereabouts of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital after the Assembly gherao. Mahto is also on an indefinite hunger strike.

At a press conference on Thursday, student and youth representatives Mukesh Mahto, Dinbandhu Mandal and Rama Avatar Mahto demanded clarity from the government and district administration on whether Devendra Nath Mahto was in police custody. They also sought information on his safety and current health condition.

The representatives demanded that, subject to medical advice, Mahto be allowed to return to the satyagraha site at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. They said a written application had been submitted to the hospital for permission.

The student representatives said the movement would continue peacefully, with students maintaining their demand for transparency and justice in the recruitment process.

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