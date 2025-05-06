DT
PT
Home / India / FIR registered for 'harassment' of IPS officer's children during IPL match in Bengaluru

The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his mobile phone
PTI
 Bengaluru, Updated At : 12:34 PM May 06, 2025 IST
A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered following a complaint alleging that a senior IPS officer's children were harassed during a recent IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Diamond Box, a premium seating enclosure, at around 9.40 pm on May 3, they said.

According to the complainant, the IPS officer's wife, two unknown persons abused her son (22) and inappropriately touched her daughter (26).

She further alleged that the unknown couple shouted loudly, threatened and disturbed her children. They also abused her daughter and behaved "indecently" with her.

The complainant claimed that the entire incident was recorded by her son on his mobile phone.

Police said that one of the suspects involved in the incident was a senior Income Tax official.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under BNS sections 351(1) ( criminal intimidation), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) 75(1) (sexual harassment), 79 (criminalizes acts intended to insult a woman's modesty), police said, adding further investigation.

The incident took place during a match between RCB and CSK.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

