Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

A fire broke out at the Gangasagar Mela premises in the early hours of Friday, gutting several temporary shelters near bathing ghat No. 2 on Sagardwip island in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, officials said.

Advertisement

No casualties or injuries have been reported, they said.

Advertisement

The incident took place a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the annual pilgrimage fair.

Advertisement

According to fire department sources, the blaze originated from a temporary hut and quickly spread to adjacent structures, many of which were made of ‘hogla’ (straw), a highly flammable material. The proximity of the makeshift shelters aided the rapid spread of the fire, officials said.

Two fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Advertisement

Though the fire was later brought under control, officials said firefighting operations were hampered due to the island’s remote location and logistical constraints.

Officials said temporary structures destroyed in the blaze included camps of police and voluntary organisations and shelters set up by the information and cultural affairs department.

Preliminary investigation points to a short circuit as the possible cause of the fire, officials said.

Senior police and fire department officials are present at the site to assess the damage and conduct a detailed probe, they added.