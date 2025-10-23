Fire at multi-storey commercial building in Mumbai; 17 suffer from suffocation

As many as 17 persons suffered from suffocation after a fire broke out at a 13-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari suburb on Thursday morning, officials said.

Advertisement

Nine of those who complained of suffocation were being treated at the nearby civic-run HBT Hospital, a civic official said, adding that eight others opted to be discharged against medical advice.

Advertisement

Thick black smoke billowed across the glass facade as the fire started at JNS Business Centre near Gandhi School around 10.50 am, he said.

Advertisement

The blaze has been covered from all sides and dousing operations were underway, he added.

Flames spread from the 9th to 13th floor of the glass-facade building. They also spread between the 4th and 13th floors in the electric duct.

Advertisement

A fire brigade official said that at least 12 fire engines and other firefighting equipment have been pressed into service.

Fire brigade personnel rescued a total of 27 persons, including two women from various floors through the staircase and using hydraulic platform ladders, he said.

Flames were confined to electric wiring and installations, false ceilings, doors, windows, electric and AC ducts and furniture, the official informed.

Smoke filled up offices from the 11th to 13th floor, and fire brigade personnel broke the glass facade to allow ventilation, the official said.