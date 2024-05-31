Fire at Noida residential society market

Noida, May 31
A fire broke out outside a shop of a high-rise residential society's market in Noida on Friday, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident at Amrapali Zodiac in Sector 119, they said.
Goods kept outside a grocery shop on the lower basement level of the market caught fire after a short-circuit in the morning, the officials said.
Some shops adjacent to it were damaged in the incident, they said, adding that the fire had been extinguished.
There was no damage to goods kept inside the grocery store, according to police.
On Thursday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment on the 10th floor of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 due to a blast in an air- conditioner in the house. In the night, another fire was reported in a house in Sector 31.
There were no casualties in any of these incidents, according to the officials.
