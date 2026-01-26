Fire at two adjacent godowns in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district kills 7, several missing

At least seven people were killed and several others missing after a fire broke out in two adjoining godowns in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.

The blaze in the twin godowns at Najirabad area within Narendrapur police station limits on the outskirts of Kolkata was brought under control after a seven-hour firefight, a senior police officer said.

While three badly charred bodies were recovered around 5 pm during a search operation in the adjacent godowns, four more were discovered later, the officer said.

Baruipur police district SP Shubhendu Kumar said the identities of the deceased could not be ascertained as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

“Whether more people were trapped and killed in the blaze will be known only after the debris is completely cleared,” he said.

Initially, six persons were reported missing, but families of the trapped persons said the number could be over 10 as the adjacent godowns housed labourers of a decorating firm and a popular momo chain, police said.

Fire services minister Sujit Bose said rescue operations were underway and efforts were being made to douse pockets of fire along the floors of the ravaged structures. He said high mast lamps had been installed at the spot.

To a question about fire safety rules followed by the managements of two units, he said, “While fire audit is conducted twice in a year and every loophole is attended to, it is the duty of the owners and company officials to ensure fire safety SOPs are followed in letter and spirit.”

Several relatives of the deceased and missing persons gathered at the spot and approached fire services and police officials for updates as dusk settled.

“My uncle, who hails from Tamluk in Purba Medinipur, had been staying in the small rooms inside the godowns. He used to work in a decorator firm. He had last called around 1 am and now his phone is switched off,” said Tanmoy Giri, adding he had been waiting since 9 am.

Another youth said his father came for a night shift at the momo unit and remained incommunicado till now.

All those dead or missing are from Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

Earlier in the day, power minister Aroop Biswas, who visited the spot, told reporters that only after the thick smoke clears, it can be verified whether anyone was trapped inside.

“The demolition squad of Kolkata Municipal Corporation had been brought to break the walls to let the smoke out,” he said.

Twelve fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was reported at 3 am, the official said. The blaze was brought under control around 10 am.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the TMC government of showing “insensitivity and little coordination in disaster management during a fire of such magnitude.”

“Ministers and senior government and police officials are enjoying Republic Day holiday and have no concern for the poor. The earlier this government goes, the better,” he said.

Reacting to Adhikari’s remark, Biswas said, “This is not the time to do politics over a human tragedy.”

Fourteen people were killed when a fire engulfed a hotel in central Kolkata on April 30 last year.