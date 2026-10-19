DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Fire breaks out at hotel in Mumbai’s Kohinoor Square high-rise; no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at hotel in Mumbai’s Kohinoor Square high-rise; no casualty reported

The building is located opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:57 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The fire brigade received information about the blaze at 9.18 am. Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a hotel at the 50-storey Kohinoor Square building in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Monday morning, officials said.

The building is located opposite Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

Advertisement

So far, there were no reports of any casualties, a civic official said.

Advertisement

The fire was confined to the kitchen of a hotel on the first floor of the high-rise, the official said based on preliminary information.

The fire brigade received information about the blaze at 9.18 am. Four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were then rushed to the spot, the official said.

Advertisement

Police, personnel from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, PWD, health, ambulance and ward staff were also mobilised, he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts