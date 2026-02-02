Fire breaks out in 2nd floor of residential building in Mumbai Central; no report of injuries

A fire broke out in a residential building near Mumbai Central on Monday evening, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, a civic official said.

The blaze was reported on the second floor of six-storey Kailash Apartment near the MSRTC depot at around 5.40 pm, he said.

"Four fire engines have been deployed for fire-fighting operations, which are currently underway. The cause of the fire is not known," he said.