Fire breaks out in 2nd floor of residential building in Mumbai Central; no report of injuries
The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials said
A fire broke out in a residential building near Mumbai Central on Monday evening, though there are no reports of anyone getting injured as of now, a civic official said.
The blaze was reported on the second floor of six-storey Kailash Apartment near the MSRTC depot at around 5.40 pm, he said.
"Four fire engines have been deployed for fire-fighting operations, which are currently underway. The cause of the fire is not known," he said.
