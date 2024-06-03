Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said.

"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are under way," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

No reports of any casualties have been received so far, the official said.