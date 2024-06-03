Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

New Delhi, June 3
Four coaches of the Taj Express train caught fire in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Monday, officials said.
"We received a call at 4.24 pm regarding the fire in four coaches of the Taj Express train. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and efforts to douse the blaze are under way," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
No reports of any casualties have been received so far, the official said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll counting: Narendra Modi eyes record-equalling feat, Opposition hopes for rebound
While most experts have long seen the BJP-led NDA as the fav...
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission
According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...
Sensex, Nifty race over 3 per cent to record highs as exit polls predict massive win for BJP-led NDA
The 30-share BSE Sensex soared by 2,507.47 points to settle ...
Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI
He will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for ...
EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count
The poll body says no DM has reported any such undue influen...