Fire breaks out in commercial vessel with 14 Indian-origin crew; Navy extends help

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:02 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Indian Navy personnel from stealth frigate INS Tabar engage in firefighting operations aboard Pulau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 while en route from Kandla to Shinas on Sunday. Photo: PTI
The Indian Navy has deployed a stealth frigate to assist a Palau-flagged vessel, which encountered a major fire in its engine room, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The vessel, which carried 14 crew members of Indian origin, was on its way to Shinas in Oman after transiting from Gujarat’s Kandla.

According to the Navy spokesperson, stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 on Sunday.

“The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla in India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure on board,” the spokesperson said.

The fire-fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred on board by the ship’s boat and helicopter, he added.

“Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in fire-fighting operations, with the intensity of fire on board reduced drastically,” the spokesperson said in a social media post.

