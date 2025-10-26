DT
Home / India / Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kandivali high-rise flat; 8 rescued, 3 in ICU

Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kandivali high-rise flat; 8 rescued, 3 in ICU

Incident occurred in a room on the second floor of Agarwal Residency, a 16-storey building on Shankar Lane

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:40 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Eight persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in a high-rise in Mumbai's Kandivali West area on Sunday, three of whom had to be admitted to the ICU after suffering suffocation due to smoke inhalation, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a room on the second floor of Agarwal Residency, a 16-storey building on Shankar Lane at around 7.45 am.

“The fire, which was confined to electric wiring, installations and wooden furniture in the hall of the flat, was extinguished by 8.05 am. Eight residents, comprising two adult males, three adult females and three children, were rescued from the building by fire brigade personnel,” he said.

“Of these, Chintan Abhay Kothari (45), Khyati Chintan Kothari (42) and Jyoti Abhay Kothari (66) suffered suffocation due to smoke and have been admitted to the ICU in Tunga hospital in Malad West. Their condition is stable as per doctors,” the official informed.

Five others, identified as Parth Kothari (39), Riddhi Parth Kothari (36), Ayara Parth Kothari (6), Pranj Parth Kothari (3), and Mahavir Chintan Kothari (7) were treated for smoke inhalation and discharged, he added.

The cause of the fire is being probed, the official said.

