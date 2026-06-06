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Home / India / Fire deaths: Registration of Muzaffarpur private hospital suspended

Fire deaths: Registration of Muzaffarpur private hospital suspended

Five deaths occurred on Thursday when smoke filled the ICU after a short circuit

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PTI
Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Updated At : 02:43 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Police personnel conduct an investigation after the fire incident in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, on Thursday. Image credit/PTI file
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The registration of the private hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where six people died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in the ICU ward, has been suspended, an official said on Saturday.

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Five deaths occurred on Thursday when smoke filled the ICU after a short circuit, and the staff allegedly ran away, leaving the patients in the lurch.

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The sixth individual died during treatment at another healthcare facility on Friday.

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"In view of the hospital management's disregard for safety standards and negligence, the Civil Surgeon of Muzaffarpur has suspended the registration of Prasad Hospital with immediate effect," Muzaffarpur District Public Relations Officer Pramod Kumar said on Saturday.

The Civil Surgeon directed the hospital management to submit a factual explanation, along with the necessary records and evidence, within seven days, in this regard, he added.

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Three hospital staff members were arrested in connection with the fire incident, Muzaffarpur SP Mohibullah Ansari told reporters on Friday.

All the deaths were caused by asphyxiation, and there were no burn injuries, Director General (Fire) Shobha Ahotkar told PTI video in the state capital on Thursday.

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