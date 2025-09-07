DT
PT
Fire erupts in 24-storey building in Mumbai

Fire erupts in 24-storey building in Mumbai

No casualties reported; the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in the western suburbs here on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm on the seventh floor of New Janakalyan Society at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar East, an official said.

The firefighting efforts are under way, he said.

The official said that the high-rise was smoke-logged, posing difficulties for firefighters.

At least seven fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were at the spot, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

