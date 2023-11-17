Fire erupts in Mumbai high-rise; several stranded residents rescued

Mumbai, November 17
A fire erupted on the eighth and the 12th floor of a residential building in the Grant Road area of south Mumbai on Friday morning, and no casualties were reported, an official said.
The fire brigade rescued several residents stranded on the 15th, 21st and 22nd floors of the building and shifted them safely to the terrace through the staircase, he said.
The blaze broke out around 9.30 am on the 8th and 12th floor of Dhavalgiri Building on August Kranti Road, the official said.
No casualties were reported in the incident, and the cause and origin of the fire on both the floors is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
According to the fire brigade, the level 2 fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations, furniture, doors, and household articles of apartments on the 8th and 12th floors.
The fire brigade rescued residents who were stranded on different floors of the building, including eight persons from the 15th floor, the official said, adding that the firefighting operations are underway.
