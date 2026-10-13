Fire erupts on roadside near school in Thane; 23 vehicles gutted

An auto-rickshaw and 22 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out on open ground near a school in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

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The blaze erupted near Adarsh Vidyalaya, located behind the Diva National English School hall in Sabegaon, where several vehicles were parked, he said.

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The RDMC control room received an emergency alert about the fire at 2.02 am, the official said.

Twenty-three vehicles parked along the road were completely charred, he said.

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Local police personnel and fire brigade units rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by 3.16 am, the official said.

As many as 15 damaged vehicles have been identified by their registration numbers and owners, he said.

An investigation was under way to determine the exact cause of the fire.