DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Fire erupts on roadside near school in Thane; 23 vehicles gutted

Fire erupts on roadside near school in Thane; 23 vehicles gutted

No person was injured in the incident; 23 vehicles parked along the road were completely charred

article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 10:43 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The blaze erupted near Adarsh Vidyalaya, located behind the Diva National English School hall in Sabegaon, where several vehicles were parked. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

An auto-rickshaw and 22 two-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out on open ground near a school in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Advertisement

The blaze erupted near Adarsh Vidyalaya, located behind the Diva National English School hall in Sabegaon, where several vehicles were parked, he said.

Advertisement

The RDMC control room received an emergency alert about the fire at 2.02 am, the official said.

Twenty-three vehicles parked along the road were completely charred, he said.

Advertisement

Local police personnel and fire brigade units rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by 3.16 am, the official said.

As many as 15 damaged vehicles have been identified by their registration numbers and owners, he said.

An investigation was under way to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts