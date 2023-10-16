Fire guts five coaches of passenger train in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district; no casualties

PTI

Mumbai, October 16

Five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, Railway officials said.

The affected coaches had only 5 to 10 passengers at the time of the blaze and all of them got down immediately and escaped unhurt, the Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) said here.

The incident took place when the train (No. 01402) was heading to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district in the central region of the state, but its cause was not yet known.

Dr Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO, Central Railway, told PTI that no passenger was injured in the blaze, which started at around 3 pm, as all of them alighted safely from the train before the fire spread.

“All train passengers got down safely before the fire spread,” he stated.

The flames engulfed the guard-side brake van and four coaches adjacent to it, said the CPRO, adding an investigation was underway to establish the cause of the fire and further course of action will be decided after its findings are made available.

Manaspure said four fire engines from Ahmednagar city, located around 250km from Mumbai, reached the spot and doused the flames in all the five affected coaches by around 4.10 pm.

An Accident Relief Train (ART) was also sent to the site from Daund station in Pune district, he said.

The section where the incident occurred is part of the Ahmednagar-Parali line of the Central Railway.

#Maharashtra #Mumbai