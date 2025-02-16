DT
PT
Fire in Mumbai building leaves woman dead; 3 others suffer from suffocation

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:40 AM Feb 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A 42-year-old woman was killed and three other persons suffered suffocation after a fire broke out in an 11-floor building in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at 6.11 am at Panna Ali Mansion building, located in Masjid Bandar area in south Mumbai, he said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations at a common meter box place and electric wiring in the common passage on the ground floor of the building, the official said.

Two women in the common passage of the first floor sustained injuries to their hands and legs and also got suffocated due to smoke after the fire.

One of them, identified as Sabila Khatun Shaikh, died following the incident, the official said.

A man on the building's sixth floor and a woman on the eighth floor also suffered from suffocation.

The three persons, identified as Karim Shaikh (20), Sajiya Alam Shaikh (30) and Shahin Shaikh (22), were rushed to the government-run JJ Hospital and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

The blaze was doused by 6.31 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

