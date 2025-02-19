DT
Home / India / Firecrackers explode in football ground, 30 injured

The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital in Kerala's Malappuram
ANI
Malappuram (Kerala), Updated At : 10:19 AM Feb 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representation: ANI
More than 30 persons were injured when firecrackers exploded at a football ground near Areekode in Kerala's Malappuram on Monday, the police said.

According to the Areekode police, "The incident took place in a football ground where firecrackers were used before the start of a football match. The firecrackers burst and spread into the ground, where people were sitting to watch the match."

The police said the injured were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, adding that no serious injuries were reported.

