Fireworks banned at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist establishments in North Goa

Fireworks banned at nightbclubs, hotels, other tourist establishments in North Goa

Preliminary inquiry into the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora suggested that 'electric firecrackers' were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives

article_Author
PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 11:45 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Officials inspect the charred remains of the nightclub after a fire broke out due to a cylinder blast, in North Goa district. PTI
Days after a fire at a nightclub in North Goa claimed 25 lives, the district administration has issued an order prohibiting the use of fireworks, sparklers and pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments.

The North Goa district administration issued the order on Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure following the tragic fire incident which occurred at the nightclub in Arpora around midnight on December 6.

"The order has been issued under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, prohibiting the use, bursting, ignition or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame thrower-type devices, smoke generators and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment inside tourist establishments," a senior district administration official said.

The prohibition applies to all nightclubs, bars and restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, temporary structures, event venues and entertainment establishments across North Goa, as per the order.

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora suggested that "electric firecrackers" were set off inside the premises, sparking a blaze that claimed 25 lives, officials earlier said.

