DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Firing at Salman Khan’s residence: MCOCA court rejects bail plea of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Firing at Salman Khan’s residence: MCOCA court rejects bail plea of Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:08 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A special court here on Monday refused bail to an alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held in connection with the shooting incident at actor Salman Khan’s residence last year.

Advertisement

The bail plea of Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Chaudhari was rejected by Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court judge Mahesh Jadhav. The detailed order has not been made available as yet.

Two bike-borne individuals, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, had carried out the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Bandra West here on April 14, 2024 morning.

Advertisement

As per police, Chaudhary had recced Galaxy Apartments two days before the firing, had shot a video of the area and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, a wanted accused in the case.

Chaudhary, Gupta and Pal, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody.

Advertisement

One accused, Anujkumar Thapan, committed suicide in police custody.

In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts