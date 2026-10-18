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Home / India / Firing at Tiger Shroff's car: Opposition attacks Maharashtra govt over law and order

Firing at Tiger Shroff's car: Opposition attacks Maharashtra govt over law and order

Congress leader Sachin Sawant says Mumbai appeared to be in grip of chaos and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, of failing to maintain law and order

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:51 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Police and forensic officials conduct investigation at the crime scene where gunmen opened fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday. PTI Photo
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The Opposition on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, alleging that law and order in the city and state had deteriorated.

In a post on X, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said Mumbai appeared to be in the grip of chaos and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, of failing to maintain law and order.

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Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence and threats to actors and film producers, Sawant questioned the state government's efforts to rein in anti-social elements.

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He said the situation had reached a point where people who had earlier compared Maharashtra with Bihar were now saying that even Bihar was better.

According to police, actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident, police said.

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Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad demanded that Maharashtra have a separate home minister, blaming Fadnavis for the situation.

"Does Mumbai have law and order? Does the police still command the same authority and respect as before? Are criminals afraid of the police?" she asked in a video statement.

The Lok Sabha member said the Congress had consistently demanded that Maharashtra have a separate home minister.

"If actors and political leaders are not safe, what can we say about the safety of ordinary citizens?" she asked.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the incident came days after the recent killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane.

The firing incident involving the actor's car was alarming, although the actor escaped unhurt, Pawar said.

He also said such incidents, including the firing outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, could undermine investor confidence.

Pawar said the home portfolio should be handed over to a "competent minister" if the situation had become difficult to handle.

The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.

"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident," the official reiterated.

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