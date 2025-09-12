Shots were fired outside the ancestral house of film actor Disha Patani in Bareilly, triggering panic in the neighbourhood. Gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the incident on social media, police said.

According to the screenshots of his message circulating online, Brar said the firing was a protest against the alleged comments made by Disha and her sister about two religious figures: Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya. His post contained threats and tagged several alleged associates from his gang, officials said.

SSP Anurag Arya said the police and forensic teams arrived at the scene shortly and recovered multiple empty cartridges from outside the house. "We have transferred the case to the crime branch. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and an alert has been issued regarding Goldy Brar's network," he told reporters.

The SSP noted that five teams have been formed to investigate the incident. He added that the initial report was made to the police late on Thursday. Officers promptly visited the Patani family to assure them of protection and deployed police at the residence.

"The SP City, SP Crime, and SP Traffic have been placed on alert and are maintaining close surveillance," he said.

The firing occurred outside the Patani family's residence at Villa No. 40 in Civil Lines. Present at the time were Disha Patani's father, retired DSP Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and her elder sister, Khushbu Patani. Following the incident, the family remained inside the house under police protection, officials confirmed.

A threatening social media post that circulated shortly after the shooting alleged that the sisters had insulted the religious figures and warned of further potential violence. Police are currently examining this post as part of the investigation.

The crime branch investigation is ongoing, with additional action pending based on forensic and video evidence, the SSP stated.