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Home / India / FIRs against student protesters to be withdrawn; youth welfare govt's utmost priority: Nadda

FIRs against student protesters to be withdrawn; youth welfare govt's utmost priority: Nadda

Nadda's remarks come shortly after the Supreme Court quashes all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests from July 20-25 across the country, prompting the outfit to call off its September 5 march in the national capital

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Tribune file
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All FIRs lodged against those who took part in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests in Delhi in July will be withdrawn, and no stringent action will be taken against any of them, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Tuesday.

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Nadda's remarks came shortly after the Supreme Court quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests from July 20-25 across the country, prompting the outfit to call off its September 5 march in the national capital.

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Welcoming the CJP decision to call off the march, Nadda said the Centre has consulted all the BJP-ruled states, which have assured to withdraw all FIRs lodged against CJP protesters in their jurisdictions.

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"We welcome the CJP's decision to call off the September 5 protest in Delhi," Nadda told reporters here.

The Union minister also said that the welfare and progress of the country's youth remained the government's utmost priority.

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