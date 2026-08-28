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Home / India / FIRs filed against TMC’s Abhishek, 2 others over confrontation at party’s Kolkata office; 13 held

FIRs filed against TMC’s Abhishek, 2 others over confrontation at party’s Kolkata office; 13 held

Cases registered on complaints over alleged obstruction of Kolkata Police personnel and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials and threats, police said

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 12:19 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee speaks to media at his residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. PTI file
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Three FIRs were filed against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and two other party leaders and 13 people were arrested over a confrontation at its Camac Street office here a day ago, police said on Friday.

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Private guards at Banerjee’s office, his supporters and some party leaders on Thursday scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, trying to prevent them from entering the building on Camac Street and dismantling an “unauthorised” billboard.

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The cases were registered on complaints over alleged obstruction of Kolkata Police personnel and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials and threats, the officer said.

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“TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien and Humayun Kabir have been booked. One FIR was lodged based on a complaint by a KMC advertisement department official, while another was filed on the basis of a civic body requisition,” the Kolkata Police Officer told PTI.

The third FIR was registered on a complaint by a police sergeant, who alleged that unidentified persons obstructed personnel and snatched his walkie-talkie issued by the government, he said.

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“The police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the incident,” he said.

However, the identities of those arrested have not been disclosed.

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