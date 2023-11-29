First auction of critical minerals starts today

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 28

The government will launch the first round of auction of critical and strategic minerals on Wednesday with an initial lot of 20 blocks.

The 20 blocks of critical and strategic minerals being put on sale are spread across the country and the auction will take place online via a two-stage “ascending forward” auction process. The sale of tender documents will begin on Wednesday, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Tuesday. The revenue generated from these auctions will accrue to states, it said.

“Critical minerals are essential for the country’s economic development and national security. Their lack of availability or concentration of their extraction or processing in a few countries may lead to supply chain vulnerabilities. The future global economy will be underpinned by technologies that depend on minerals such as lithium, graphite, cobalt, titanium and rare earth elements,” said the Mines Ministry while explaining the need for the auction. India has committed to achieve half of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030. Such ambitious plans will increase the demand for these critical minerals.