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Home / India / Thousands attend first-ever Ganga Aarti held on Thames river in UK

Thousands attend first-ever Ganga Aarti held on Thames river in UK

'Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light' is organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual 'Totally Thames' festival, as part of the global celebrations marking 75 years of the charity

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PTI
London, Updated At : 09:58 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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People gather on the banks of the Thames river for the first ever 'Ganga Aarti', in London, United Kingdom, Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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Thousands gathered on the banks of the Thames river on Sunday for the first-ever Ganga Aarti, a ceremony of light and thanksgiving, in London.

'Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light' was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual 'Totally Thames' festival, as part of the global celebrations marking 75 years of the charity.

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Recreating ethos of the world-famous aarti by the Ganges river in India, the event in London was conceived as a symbol of the life-giving flow of nature, knowledge and consciousness.

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"For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of the Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life," said Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK.

"Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she said.

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Chaitanya explained that for the Chinmaya Mission, the Ganges river also symbolises the flow of knowledge.

"Our founder, Swami Chinmayananda, dedicated his life to bringing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta -- one of the great philosophical traditions of Hinduism -- from the Himalayas into people's everyday lives. As we mark 75 years of Chinmaya Mission, this event is also a celebration of that legacy: of knowledge, service and gratitude flowing beyond boundaries," she said.

The aarti, a traditional Hindu ceremony of gratitude involving large multi-tiered oil lamps, prayer, music and chanting, is an expression of reverence for the river and wider gratitude for Mother Nature.

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," said a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson.

The aarti by the Thames took place entirely on land, with nothing from the ceremony placed, poured or released into the Thames.

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed. That same principle extends across the event, with measures to minimise waste, reduce single-use plastics and ensure the site and surrounding environment are treated responsibly," the spokesperson said.

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