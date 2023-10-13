Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 12

The first chartered flight to evacuate over 200 Indians under “Operation Ajay” has landed in Israel and will leave for India on Friday morning, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, requesting all Indians in Israel to register themselves with the embassy in Tel Aviv.

Indians in war zone 18K in Israel, including students

10 stuck in parts of West Bank

4 citizens stranded in Gaza Strip

Describing the situation as “still evolving”, Bagchi said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a preparatory meeting with senior MEA officials earlier in the day and assured that a close watch was being kept on the development in order to help the government take steps to assist Indian citizens in Israel. There are about 18,000 Indians in Israel, of whom a small percentage are students.

Evacuation, though, is difficult for the four Indians in Gaza and about a dozen in the West Bank. “For the moment, we have not received requests. There are constraints in evacuating them. We will try to help as far as possible,” said the MEA spokesperson at a media briefing.

Asked if the Indian Air Force would be deployed to evacuate citizens from Israel, Bagchi said “all options on table” while recalling that IAF assistance was taken on earlier occasions. But as of now, the government is depending on chartered flights.

India, meanwhile, has termed the Hamas assault on Israel as a terrorist attack, but called for “direct negotiations to move towards a lasting solution of establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side with Israel”.

#Israel