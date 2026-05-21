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Home / India / First International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit rescheduled

First International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit rescheduled

The new date will be announced later

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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The first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 1, has been rescheduled. The new date will be announced later.

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The IBCA Summit was being organised in conjunction with the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV), as several African countries are home to big cats and play a crucial role in global efforts related to conservation, ecological sustainability, and biodiversity protection.

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“Following the decision taken in consultation with the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date, it has been decided that, in order to ensure broad and active participation from all Range countries, including African countries, the First IBCA Summit too will be convened at a later date. New dates for the Summit will be announced in due course following consultations with participating countries and stakeholders,” the Environment Ministry informed.

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