First photographic record of elusive cat captured at wildlife survey in Arunachal Pradesh

A wildlife survey conducted in Arunachal Pradesh has revealed a series of rare and significant discoveries, including the first photographic evidence of the elusive Pallas's cat in the state.

The survey also recorded the presence of five other wild cat species: snow leopard, common leopard, clouded leopard, leopard cat, and marbled cat above 4,200 metres, indicating the landscape's unique wild cat diversity.

WWF-India conducted the survey in 2024, with guidance from local communities and support from the State Forest Department under its project 'Reviving Trans-Himalayan Rangelands – A Community-led Vision for People and Nature,' which is funded by the UK Government through the Darwin Initiative.

The survey also documented the highest elevation records for several species, including the common leopard at 4,600 metres above sea level, the clouded leopard at 4,650 metres above sea level, the marbled cat at 4,326 metres above sea level, the Himalayan wood owl at 4,194 metres above sea level, and the grey-headed flying squirrel at 4,506 metres above sea level. The elevation records documented for these species were the highest in India to date.

Pallas's cat is one of the most elusive feline species.

Taku Sai, Senior Project Officer, WWF-India, said, “The findings of this survey are remarkable, and the discovery of multiple wild cats at such extreme elevations opens exciting new opportunities for ecological research and conservation.”

Between July and September 2024, WWF-India deployed 136 camera traps in 83 locations across 2,000 square km of rugged, high-altitude rangelands in West Kameng and Tawang districts.

Dr Rishi Kumar Sharma, Head of Science and Conservation, Himalayas Programme, WWF-India said, "The discovery of Pallas's Cat in Arunachal Pradesh at nearly 5,000 metres is a powerful reminder of how little we still know about life in the high Himalayas. That a landscape can support snow leopards, clouded leopards, marbled cats, and now Pallas's cat alongside vibrant pastoral traditions speaks to its extraordinary richness and resilience. These findings highlight why community-led conservation, grounded in science and local knowledge, is indispensable for securing the future of our fragile rangelands".

Ngilyang Tam, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Arunachal Pradesh said, "The discovery of Pallas's cat in Arunachal Pradesh is a milestone for wildlife research in the eastern Himalayas. The survey is a unique effort undertaken through collaboration between the Forest Department, WWF-India, and local communities. The active participation of herders and villagers demonstrates that conservation, traditional knowledge, and their livelihoods can go hand in hand in protecting our fragile mountain ecosystems".