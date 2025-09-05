DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / First Tesla delivered to Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik in Mumbai

First Tesla delivered to Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik in Mumbai

Targeting the minister, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said despite PM’s appeal to people to buy ‘swadeshi’ goods, Sarnaik has bought an ‘imported American’ car
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:24 PM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister’s clean mobility vision. Photo: X/@PratapSarnaik
Advertisement

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday received the first delivery of a car from Tesla’s newly launched showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, calling it his attempt towards raising awareness of electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Advertisement

Congress targeted the Shiv Sena minister and the ruling BJP, saying that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to buy “swadeshi” (indigenous) goods, Sarnaik has bought an “imported American” car.

The minister, who booked the Model Y a day after the American automaker launched its first showroom in India in July, said he plans to gift the car to his grandson as a symbolic step towards building “early awareness” of green mobility.

Advertisement

“I have taken delivery of the Tesla to spread awareness about electric mobility among citizens, especially the younger generation. I want children to see these cars early and understand the importance of sustainable transportation,” said Pratap Sarnaik.

The minister said Maharashtra has set the goal of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade, aligned with the Prime Minister’s clean mobility vision. The state has also announced multiple incentives, including toll exemptions on Atal Setu and the Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

Advertisement

“Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption,” he said.

He added that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has already procured nearly 5,000 e-buses for public transport, with charging stations being set up across the state.

Reacting to it, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of ‘Swadeshi’, but state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has shown his disregard to it by purchasing an imported American car.” “Isn’t this an open violation of the Prime Minister’s orders and that too by ministers of the BJP-led government? The BJP should comment on it,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts