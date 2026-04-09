A routine task of cleaning a home aquarium turned into a medical emergency for an Indore family after a fish jumped into their toddler's throat.

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Doctors surgically removed the fish from the one-year-old boy, officials said on Thursday.

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The freak incident occurred on April 3, when the child's elder siblings were cleaning their aquarium and playing with ornamental fish kept in a net.

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A fish suddenly jumped out of the net and fell into the toddler's mouth while he was laughing loudly, officials said.

Panicked family members rushed the boy to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH).

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Head of the ENT department at MYH, Dr Yamini Gupta, told PTI, "The nearly three-inch fish was alive and flapping vigorously as it was stuck in his throat. It caused injuries, and blood mixed with saliva was coming out. The child had anxiety, restlessness and breathing difficulty." Gupta said the team decided to perform an emergency surgery. A six-member medical team removed the fish, which was dead by then, during a half-hour "complex procedure".

Doctors monitored the child for a few days after the operation and later discharged him from the hospital. He is now healthy, she said.

"This is the first case in central India where a fish stuck in a one-year-old's throat has been removed through surgery," Gupta said.

She said objects stuck in young children's throats can prove fatal as their airways are narrow.