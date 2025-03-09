Fisheries Startup Conclave 2.0 held in Hyderabad

The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, organised the Fisheries Startup Conclave 2.0 in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of State SP Singh Baghel and Ramesh Chand, Member NITI Aayog.

The Startup Conclave 2.0 is meant to promote innovation in the fisheries sector. Through the Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge 2.0, support will be extended to 10 winning startups with Rs 1 crore in funding. Each winning proposal will receive structured incubation support from the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and the National Fisheries Development Board, or other affiliated institutions under the Department of Fisheries. These incubators will play a crucial role in mentoring startups, offering capacity-building programs, and providing access to manufacturing infrastructure to help them scale their solutions effectively.

India’s fisheries and aquaculture sector sustains 3 crore livelihoods, driving employment across the value chain. Since 2015, the Government has invested Rs 38,572 crore through various initiatives and schemes to promote sustainable growth. This rapid expansion has spurred the rise of over 300 fisheries start-ups, which are leveraging blockchain, IoT, and AI to develop innovative, commercially viable solutions that enhance productivity and ensure traceability.