Fisherman goes missing after falling into sea off Vizag coast, search underway

A 50-year-old fisherman went missing after falling overboard from a fishing boat off the Visakhapatnam coast, the Marine Police said on Thursday.

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According to an official, Appanna was part of the eight-member crew that set sail on August 16. During their return at 1 am on Thursday, he went to the rear of the boat to fetch salt used for preserving fish, following which the others heard a sudden splash. When they went back to check, Appanna was found missing.

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"Appanna went missing after he fell overboard from a fishing boat operating about 11 nautical miles off the Visakhapatnam coast," the official said.

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The boat owner's brother alerted the authorities around midnight, prompting a joint search operation by the coast guard and Navy.

The search is underway, but Appanna had not yet been traced, he said.

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The remaining fishermen remained at sea to assist the officials in the search operations.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister V Anitha directed the fisheries department, marine police and coast guard to intensify search operations and conduct an extensive search in coordination to trace Appanna.

Anitha also sought details of the incident from officials and enquired about the condition of the other fishermen. She directed officials to deploy all available resources to locate Appanna safely and reunite him with his family.

Fishermen venturing into the sea for fishing should exercise heightened safety, said Anitha, adding that the government stands by the affected fisherman's family and is continuously monitoring the search operations.