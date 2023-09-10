Five killed in lift collapse at high-rise in Thane city: Civic official

Thane, September 10
At least five persons were killed when a lift in a high-rise located in Thane city of Maharashtra collapsed on Sunday evening, a civic official said.
Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, said the building where the incident occurred is located on Ghodbunder Road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada
Both sides will continue to look at expanding existing coope...
Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day
India were 147 for two in 24.1 overs when rain lashed Premad...
PM Modi pushes for reforms in global bodies, says new realities should be reflected in new global structure
Says it is nature's law that those who don't change with tim...
G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president
Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidenc...
Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart
Bumrah who became father recently rejoined Indian team for S...