Five of a family among six killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad, December 25
Six persons, including five members of one family, were killed in two road accidents in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.
Double tragedy struck a family as a vehicle carrying six persons, who were on their way to the first accident site, collided with an oil tanker early on Monday.
Three of them were killed while three others were injured and their condition is stated to be critical.
According to the police, two persons including a pedestrian were killed in the first accident near Vempahad in Nidamanoor mandal on Sunday night.
Keshavulu (28), who was heading to Peddapur from Miryalaguda on a motorbike, hit a pedestrian Saidulu (55).
Both the persons lost their lives. On learning about the accident, seven members of Keshavulu’s family left for the accident site in a Tata Ace vehicle early on Monday.
Another tragedy struck the family as the vehicle collided with an oil tanker, barely half-a-kilometre from the spot where Keshavulu was killed.
Three persons died on the spot while the fourth succumbed at the hospital. The deceased were identified as Ramavat Ganaiah (40), Pandiah (40), Bujji (38) and Nagaraju (28). Three others were injured and were shifted to Miryalguda area hospital.
